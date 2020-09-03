Calgary Coun. Joe Magliocca has yet to apologize after audit found over $5K in ineligible spending

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca has not yet issued a public apology in the light of a probe into his expenses, as he was asked to by fellow councillors.

Magliocca has been under fire after a Postmedia investigation into his expenses at last year’s Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec City showed he expensed far more than any other councillor.

There was further controversy when the city’s integrity commissioner recused himself from investigating a complaint against Magliocca because the councillor had expensed a lunch the pair shared in July 2019.

In February, city council voted unanimously for a forensic investigation of Magliocca’s expense claims since 2017.

The audit found $5,657 in what have been deemed ineligible expenses for hotel rooms, meals and other costs.

The probe also found that Magliocca upgraded his seat to business class or premium on seven flights at a cost of $8,866.78.

After reviewing the results of the audit, council members decided they would issue a letter of reprimand to Magliocca, who was asked to make a public apology.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Nenshi said he had, as requested by council, written a letter to Magliocca highlighting why they felt his actions were unacceptable and “reminding him that council has requested a public apology from him.”

“To be honest, I have not heard one word from him since council passed that resolution,” Nenshi said. “So I hope he’s just working on that letter.”

The results of the audit also led to Magliocca being ordered to attend training on council expense policies and face a ban on business travel until late 2021.

Magliocca did issue a statement on Facebook in February before the audit was completed, saying he fully supported the audit and promising to learn from his mistakes.

“My mistake has taken a huge toll on my personal life and I promise to do better in the future,” the post stated. “This has been a very embarrassing mistake I have made.”

