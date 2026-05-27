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Canada

‘We’d like to get closure’: Missing N.B. man’s family launches renewed search 1 year later

By Rebecca Lau & Anna Mandin Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 11:32 am
3 min read
Michael Keetch's sister, Anita Fougere, says his family longs for answers in his disappearance. View image in full screen
Michael Keetch's sister, Anita Fougere, says his family longs for answers in his disappearance. Anna Mandin/Global News
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For over a year now, Michael Keetch’s family has yearned for answers.

The Waasis, N.B. man was 48 when he was last seen on April 12, 2025, and despite the recovery of his submerged vehicle, his wallet and even his dog, his family is no closer to finding out what happened to him.

“We’d like to get closure,” his sister, Anita Fougere, told Global News.

“We’d like to be able to put him to rest beside our dad. And we’d like to have some kind of an answer as to what happened.”

Michael Keetch was last seen on April 12, 2025, on Nevers Road in Waasis, N.B. View image in full screen
Michael Keetch was last seen on April 12, 2025, on Nevers Road in Waasis, N.B. He’s pictured with his sister, Anita Fougere. Provided/Anita Fougere

Keetch was last seen on Nevers Road in Waasis and was reported missing on April 30, 2025.

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Fougere said RCMP came knocking on her door one day asking if she knew where her brother was, because he had missed some appointments and was reported missing.

“At first, because Michael has a lot of friends across the country because he’s ex-military, I was hoping that he and Tango [his dog] had just went to visit someone and forgot to mention it,” she recalled.

“It was when I found out that Tango was at the SPCA that I knew something was definitely wrong because there’s no way Michael would be anywhere without his dog.”

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RCMP say Keetch’s vehicle was found submerged at the mouth of the Keswick River in June, but a ground and underwater search at the time didn’t yield any more answers.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette says it’s believed the Hyundai Elantra is connected to Keetch’s disappearance.

“Anyone who may have seen Michael Keetch since that time, [who] may have seen his vehicle driving or possibly seen the vehicle close to the river or in the river at the time — any information, actually — that would help us lead to discovering where Michael Keetch is,” he said.
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Ouellette says police are concerned for Keetch’s well-being, but wouldn’t say whether foul play is suspected.

“Every possibility is being investigated into the situation on what happened to him and I think that’s the big question: what did happen to Mr. Keetch?” he said.

Michael Keetch’s sister says the family is looking for closure in his disappearance. View image in full screen
Michael Keetch’s sister says the family is looking for closure in his disappearance. Provided/Anita Fougere

Fougere says previous searches haven’t found much, and she knows RCMP are stretched thin when it comes to missing persons cases.

“For the past eight or nine months, we’ve just been waiting for tips from the public. His car was found by a kayaker, his dog was found by a passerby, and his wallet was found by fishermen,” she said.

“So, we haven’t seen any actual movement from any of the searching.”

That’s why Fougere has organized another search this weekend in the area where Keetch’s wallet was found near Southhampton Junction, with the help of her friend, Melanie Beauchemin.

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“It’s really just you walk and you look around and if anything looks like it doesn’t belong to the forest, then you just let us know that you found it,” Beauchemin said.

Ultimately, Fougere hopes they get the answers they’ve been waiting for.

“I miss him showing up out of the blue and saying, ‘Let’s go for coffee’ and just us spending the next three hours driving around New Brunswick, talking,” she said.

Keetch is described as being six feet two inches tall and about 253 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

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