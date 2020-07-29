Menu

Canada

Results of Joe Magliocca expense audit to be turned over to Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca sits in a committee meeting.
Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca sits in a committee meeting. Global News

A number of sanctions will be imposed on Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca following a forensic audit into his expense claims since 2017, and the results of the investigation will be passed on to Calgary police.

Council members discussed the findings of the audit behind closed doors Tuesday and voted to release them to police and Alberta’s minister of municipal affairs for further investigation.

Read more: Calgary council votes to investigate one of its own

Magliocca has been under fire after a Postmedia investigation into his expenses at last year’s Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec City showed he expensed far more than any other councillor.

There was further controversy when the city’s integrity commissioner recused himself from investigating a complaint against Magliocca because the councillor had expensed a lunch the pair shared in July 2019.

In February, city council voted unanimously for a forensic investigation of Magliocca’s expenses.

Read more: Joe Magliocca admits to ‘embarrassing mistake’ amid calls for expense examination

After reviewing the results of the audio on Tuesday, it was decided council members would issue a letter of reprimand to Magliocca, who will be asked to make a public apology.

He will be ordered to attend training on council expense policies and face a ban on business travel until late 2021.

— With files from Aurelio Perri, 770 CHQR

