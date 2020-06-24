Travel bubble coming to Atlantic Canada July 3

Send this page to someone via email

An Atlantic Canada travel bubble has been confirmed and will begin July 3.

On Wednesday, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced travel restrictions in Atlantic Canada will be eased as COVID-19 case numbers remain low in each province.

Interprovincial travel will be allowed to happen between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

“Nova Scotians and Atlantic Canadians have worked hard to flatten the curve and we’re now in a place where we can ease restrictions within our region,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “This will allow families to travel and vacation this summer, boosting our tourism and business sectors.

Visitors from other provinces and territories will have to follow guidelines of the specific province they are visiting.

“COVID-19 remains a risk and we must do all we can to prevent this virus from getting a stronger foothold in our region,” said McNeil.

Visitors from non-Maritime provinces and territories still must adhere to the local entry requirements in place in each of the four jurisdictions. Other Canadian visitors to the Maritime provinces that have self-isolated for 14 days may travel within the Maritime region.

According to the Council of Atlantic Premiers, the Maritime premiers noted the decision to ease travel restrictions in the region was guided by chief medical officers of health in each province and will continue to be closely monitored.

“All public health directives present in each province must be adhered to, including not travelling if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 and practicing physical distancing and good hand hygiene,” the join Council of Atlantic Premiers statement reads.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, will be holding a COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. AT.

There is not a press briefing scheduled for Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

New Brunswick is the only Atlantic Canadian province with active cases of COVID-19. There are currently 20 active cases in New Brunswick.

Since Monday, eight people have recovered. That brings the total recoveries number to 143, including 22 people related to the Campbellton outbreak.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.