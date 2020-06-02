Class action lawsuit filed against Northwood for handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against Northwood Care Group Inc. in Halifax after widespread infections of the novel coronavirus resulted in the deaths of 53 residents.

The lawsuit against Northwood and its seven subsidiary and associated companies was announced by Wagners Law Firm in a news release Tuesday.

The suit alleges Northwood breached its legal obligations to its residents due to inaction and inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just tragic what so many families have gone through, and the grieving process is still ongoing,” said Raymond Wagner, counsel for the class, in a statement. “There are lots of questions about how this happened and how it was handled.”

The lawsuit alleges that Northwood Halifax’s practices, policies, and procedures “caused the viral spread of COVID-19 through elderly and vulnerable residents as well as staff, causing untimely death to residents, and harms, losses, and damages to their surviving family members.”

The suit also alleges that Northwood had “full knowledge and advance warning” of the risks associated with COVID-19 but it “maintained the status quo at the cost of numerous individuals’ safety and lives.”

“In mid-March, residents continued to share rooms and bathrooms with one or even two others, common areas were not restricted, and visitors and staff were not closely regulated,” the release reads.

Wagner said behaviour modification, a policy goal of the class action process, will be especially important with an expected second wave of COVID-19 on the horizon.

“Our most vulnerable and at risk, and those treating them, need to be adequately protected,” he said.

As of Monday, Northwood has seen a total of 345 facility cases, with 246 connected to residents and 99 to staff.

There are currently three residents and two staff members with active cases.

Global News has reached out to Northwood for comment.