Nova Scotia health minister breaks silence on Northwood coronavirus outbreak

Nova Scotia’s health minister says the lack of knowledge about asymptomatic spread was in large part what made the coronavirus outbreak at Northwood Manor so significant.

Randy Delorey, who so far has remained tight-lipped about the outbreak that’s resulted in the deaths of 51 Nova Scotians, commented on the outbreak during Thursday’s virtual cabinet meeting.

He highlighted that asymptomatic spread was happening at the facility before public health recommendations showed it was a “notable risk.”

“That’s not a facility gap,” Delorey said. “That was the fact that this is a new virus, rapidly spreading.”

“Our public health system had to respond as more information about the nature of the virus and how it spread came forward.” Tweet This

Northwood’s Halifax campus, the largest long-term care home east of Montreal, has been dealing with the province’s most significant COVID-19 outbreak.

A paramedic walks around an ambulance at Northwood Manor, one of the largest nursing homes in Atlantic Canada with 585 residents, in Halifax on Friday, May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

As of Thursday, there have been a total of 234 cases among residents and 45 deaths connected to COVID-19 at the facility. So far, 162 residents have recovered and there are 27 active resident cases.

Two new staff cases were reported at the facility Thursday, bringing that total to 97. There has been a steady increase in active staff cases, nearly doubling over the past three days from eight to 15. Eighty-two staff members have recovered.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, has said Northwood “did everything that was entirely possible” to prevent and control the outbreak.

He’s also said the sheer size and design of Northwood, with 600 residents and 400 staff, has presented it with unique challenges.

Delorey echoed that sentiment, highlighting that the province has been effective in preventing the spread of the virus in all its other long-term care facilities.

“You look at the fact that there have been nine or 10 sites where staff or residents did contract the virus, but in most of those cases the spread was contained and managed in a way that limited the spread,” he said.

With this new knowledge about asymptomatic spread, Delorey said additional steps have been taken to minimize the possibility to the transmission and introduction of the virus.

Delorey added that if there’s a second COVID-19 wave, Northwood will be prepared.

“We’ve managed to limit the probability of [COVID-19] being introduced and at the same time we’re seeing how out infection prevention controls and policies in place can reduce and get control of the spread.”

With files from Sarah Ritchie.

