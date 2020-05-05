Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood, 6 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has reported three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax, bringing the facility’s death toll to 35 and the province’s to 41.

“Today, sadly, we have to report three more deaths from COVID-19 at Northwood. I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “We are working hard with the Northwood team and our partners have rallied around the home and its residents and staff.

“We will keep supporting them until this horrible disease is defeated.” Tweet This

The province also announced an additional six cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the provincial total to 991. Of the 991 cases, 298 cases are active. There were 309 active cases on Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Central: 991

Western: 54

Northern: 41

Eastern: 50

There are now a total of 298 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Health Authority

Sixty-one per cent of the cases involve female patients while 39 per cent are male.

The age group most impacted by COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is those between 40 and 59.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 454 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

As of Monday, there were 11 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 245 residents and 113 staff.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.