Coronavirus: 6 more deaths at Northwood, 8 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia

As of Sunday, Nova Scotia confirmed six additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 37.

The deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, according to the province.

As of May 2, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 239 residents and 109 staff.

“Six more families are mourning the loss of a loved one today and my thoughts are with them. I am so very sorry for you loss,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“I ask all Nova Scotians to help keep COVID-19 out of our long-term care facilities and our communities by continuing to follow the public health directives to help stop the spread of this virus.”

Nova Scotia has also confirmed eight new cases of the virus, bringing the total number to 971.

“We continue to work with our partners to protect residents and staff at Northwood,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “We all need to continue working together, washing our hands, social distancing and using our common sense to keep fighting this virus.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 734 Nova Scotia tests on May 2 and is operating 24-hours.

To date, the province said Nova Scotia has 29,945 negative test results, 971 positive COVID-19 test results and 37 deaths.