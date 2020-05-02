31st death due to coronavirus confirmed in Nova Scotia, 4 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Saturday two news deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to 31.

The deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality, according to the province.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to offer my condolences to the families of the residents of Northwood who have died due to COVID-19. I am very sorry for your loss,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“I ask Nova Scotians to continue to fight this virus through diligent social distancing, hand washing and common sense.

“When you are outside this weekend, taking care of your physical and mental health, please keep these things top of mind.” Tweet This

Nova Scotia also confirmed four new cases of the virus, bringing the total cases to 963.

“We are working very hard with the Northwood team and the health authority to isolate the virus to protect the residents and staff at Northwood,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Please continue to follow public health directives and advice. We must all keep working as one to fight COVID-19.”

According to the province, as of May 1, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 239 residents and 109 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 29,406 negative test results, 963 positive COVID-19 test results and 31 deaths.

The province said confirmed cases involve people ranging in age from under-10 to over-90. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

There have now been 609 individuals who have now recovered.