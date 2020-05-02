Halifax Public Gardens now open, physical distance and gathering rules still apply

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Public Gardens are now open to the public as part of the Nova Scotia government’s decision to relax coronavirus public health measures.

The public gardens is one of the first municipal parks to open as staff at the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) hustle to reopen the more than 900 parks and 425 km of trails operated by the municipality.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, announced on Friday that Nova Scotia would immediately reopen provincial and municipal parks.

Beaches, as well as playground equipment throughout the province, will remain closed.

Some members of the public we’re overjoyed with the news of the public gardens reopening.

But it’s important to remember that rules around physical distancing and gatherings of more than five people are still in place.

The Halifax police have said they are still able and willing to hand out tickets to those who break COVID-19 restrictions.

So remember to stay at least six feet apart from other people when enjoying the outdoors this weekend.

Fines under the health protection and emergency management acts range from $697.50 to $1,000.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

