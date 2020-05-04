Nova Scotia confirms 1 new coronavirus-related death, 14 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia confirmed one more death related to the novel coronavirus disease on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 38.

According to the government, the death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, which is dealing with the largest outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Nova Scotia.

As of May 3, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19 involving 239 residents and 111 staff.

“I offer my condolences to the family who is grieving the loss of their loved one today,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release.

“We must remain vigilant, especially around our long-term care homes, to protect residents and staff. We have slowed the spread provincially, but we need to stay the course and continue to follow the public health protocols.”

Nova Scotia has also confirmed 14 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 985.

“It is important everyone recognizes Nova Scotia continues to see new cases of COVID-19 — we are not out of the woods,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down. Please continue to do all you can to help slow the spread of this virus by following public health orders and advice.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 455 Nova Scotia tests on May 3 and is operating 24 hours, according to the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 30,441 negative coronavirus test results, 985 positive test results and 38 deaths.

The province said confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Six individuals are currently in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

The government says 638 individuals have now recovered from COVID-19 in the province.