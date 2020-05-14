Northwood sees another increase in active coronavirus cases among staff

Send this page to someone via email

Northwood Manor in Halifax has seen a significant reduction in active cases of the novel coronavirus among residents, but another increase in active staff cases.

In a news release Thursday, the provincial government said there are now 27 residents and 15 staff with active COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, there were 64 residents and 13 staff with active cases.

On Tuesday, the province said there were eight active staff cases.

The province says one other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case.

Nova Scotia is also reporting just two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,026. Of those, 66 remain active. There were 103 active cases on Wednesday.

There are now a total of 909 recovered cases in the province.

The two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone.

Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Central: 877

Western: 54

Northern: 44

Eastern: 51

Health officials say 62 per cent of the cases involve female patients, while 38 per cent are male.

There are now a total of 35,004 negative test results. There were 34,604 negative test results on Wednesday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 554 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in intensive care.

The province will not be holding a COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday. The next briefing is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

