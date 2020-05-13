Coronavirus: 3 more deaths reported at Northwood, 4 new cases across province

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax and an additional four new cases across the province.

There have now been 45 deaths connected to COVID-19 at Northwood out of a total of 51 deaths across the province.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer my sincere condolences to those families who are grieving the loss of a loved one today,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“Northwood continues to receive all support possible from the province and our health system partners as we continue to slow the spread of this horrible virus.” Tweet This

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 502 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. The four new cases were identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone.

Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Central: 875

Western: 54

Northern: 44

Eastern: 51

Health officials say 62 per cent of the cases involve female patients, while 38 per cent are male.

There are now a total of 34,604 negative test results.

Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

