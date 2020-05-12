Coronavirus: 1 new case identified in Nova Scotia for 2nd day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Just one new case of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Nova Scotia for the second day straight.

According to the provincial government, no new deaths connected to the virus were reported on Tuesday.

There are now a total of 1,020 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 108 remain active. There are now a total of 864 recoveries in Nova Scotia and 48 deaths.

The one new case was identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone.

Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Central: 871

Western: 54

Northern: 44

Eastern: 51

Sixty-two per cent of the cases involve female patients, while 38 per cent are male.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 427 Nova Scotia tests on Monday, according to the province.

There are now a total of 34,204 negative test results. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a COVID-19 press briefing at 3 p.m.

