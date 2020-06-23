Province reports one new case of COVID-19 in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, New Brunswick is reporting 20 active cases in the province and one new case of coronavirus in the Moncton area.

The case is an individual in their 50s and is travel-related. The person has been self-isolating and there were no close contacts.

Since Monday, eight people have recovered. This brings the total recoveries number to 143, including 22 people related to the Campbellton outbreak.

There have been overall 165 confirmed cases in the province to date and 40,832 tests have been completed.

There have been two deaths. Currently two patients are hospitalized, with one in intensive care, in relation to COVID-19 complications.

In a press release, New Brunswick chief medical officer of health Jennifer Russell says residents should remember to support each other through the pandemic.

“There are many things we can do to build up our communities including: checking on our neighbours and family regularly, offering a helping hand whenever possible and taking time to ask others how they are doing,” the release read.

All areas of New Brunswick are now in the Yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery, except for the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

Campbellton is still in the Orange phase and stricter rules still apply.

Residents can have a two-household bubble where one family or household joins with one other. They are not, however, allowed to make close contact with anyone outside that bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals in Campbellton still cannot operate.

Personal service businesses, including hair stylists, spas, nail salons and tattoo artists in the area cannot operate either.

According to the release, people with the following symptoms should considering getting tested:

fever above 38°C or chills;

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell;

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

