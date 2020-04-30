Canada’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000

Send this page to someone via email

More than 3,000 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Canada, marking another sombre milestone for the country.

As of Thursday morning, 3,082 people had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Canada. Earlier this week, Canada’s number of coronavirus cases topped 50,000.

Quebec and Ontario are the two provinces hit hardest by COVID-19. Both Ontario and Quebec represent more than 80 per cent of all confirmed cases in Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Tuesday that a majority of COVID-19-related deaths in Canada — 79 per cent — are linked to long-term care homes, while people over the age of 60 account for 95 per cent of all deaths from the virus.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday that the most recent federal modelling indicated that Canada’s curve is flattening.

“We are making clear progress to slow the spread and bring the epidemic under control,” she said.

In order for the epidemic to end, Tam said the country needs to get to the point where each infected individual is only transmitting the virus to less than one other person, which she said is one of the primary objectives of public health measures.

“To date, stronger controls, including physical distancing, increased testing to identify and isolate cases and trace quarantine contacts are helping to reduce the average number of people each case infects to just about one,” she said.

Prior to social-distancing measures, Tam said each person was infecting an average of at least two others.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that while the numbers show optimistic trends, Canadians shouldn’t expect a return to normal any time soon.

“Here’s the bottom line: the measures we’ve taken so far are working. In fact, in many parts of the country, the curve has flattened — but we’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.

“We’re in the middle of the most serious public health emergency Canada has ever seen. And if we lift measures too quickly, we might lose the progress we’ve made.”

