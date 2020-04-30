Quebec to ease coronavirus measures starting next week as cases, deaths continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on Thursday afternoon on developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic as the province looks to progressively ease restrictions starting next week.

The government plans to gradually reopen parts of the economy and the education sector as well as scale back on travel limitations throughout the month of May.

However, officials have asked that Quebecers maintain social-distancing rules and that a ban on gatherings remains in place.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Premier François Legault has repeatedly said the situation is mostly under control. Long-term care homes — which have faced challenges in containing the virus and bolstering staff — remain hard hit by the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

There is also a growing concern over the virus’ progression in Montreal, which accounts for roughly half of Quebec’s cases.

As of Tuesday, local public health authorities reported there are outbreaks on the island’s northern and eastern ends, in Rivière-des-Prairies, Saint-Michel and Montreal North.

Some surgeries have also been cancelled at two local hospitals due to an uptick in coronavirus infections and a lack of available beds.

In Quebec, there are 26,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. The number of cases continues to rise by hundreds every day.

The respiratory illness killed 79 more people as of Wednesday, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,762.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and the Canadian Press