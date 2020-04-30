Lakeshore General Hospital dealing with coronavirus outbreak, regional health authority says

Send this page to someone via email

The Lakeshore General Hospital is the latest in Montreal to experience an outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Santa-Cabrini and Sacré-Coeur hospitals have also experienced outbreaks of the virus in recent days, with the two former institutions forced to suspend some surgeries as a result. The Montreal General Hospital also experienced an outbreak earlier this month.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montréal, the regional health authority, confirmed the development at the Lakeshore in a statement, saying “following a new outbreak at the hospital, we have a team on site that is currently reorganizing the containment areas.”

The hospital, located in Pointe-Claire, is a designated centre to treat patients with COVID-19.

The CIUSSS also acknowledged that the Lakeshore is currently over-capacity, though they added that “the emergency situation is not critical at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health authority expressed hope that the mobile hospital in LaSalle will allow them to “optimize provision of care” for COVID-19 patients across its territory.