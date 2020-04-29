Coronavirus outbreaks force surgery cancellations at 2 Montreal hospitals

Surgeries that require hospitalization are on hold at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Santa Cabrini hospitals in Montreal due to coronavirus outbreaks at both facilities.

The CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the regional health authority for Montreal’s east end, announced on Wednesday that this decision was made for security reasons. There are coronavirus outbreaks in both hospitals and a high number of patients requiring short-term hospitalization.

The CIUSSS said the measure does not apply to urgent surgeries or those required by patients who are already hospitalized. Day surgeries that do not require hospitalization and that are considered semi-urgent, as well as cancer surgeries, are also permitted.

The regional health authority says the high rate of occupancy at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Santa Cabrini hospitals is a result of directives from Quebec’s health ministry.

As part of its plan to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government has suspended all new admissions to long-term care homes in the province.

As a result, that means patients who could be referred to those facilities are not allowed to go and must, therefore, stay longer at the hospital.

The CIUSSS indicates that it is looking for a solution in order to be able to free up hospital beds and admit new patients.

Operations that require hospitalization should resume as soon as a solution has been found, according to the health authority.