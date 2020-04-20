Menu

Health

Quebec officials to provide update as coronavirus cases rise but some services resume

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 11:14 am
Updated April 20, 2020 11:50 am
A man crosses an empty street in downtown Montreal, Sunday, April 19, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.
A man crosses an empty street in downtown Montreal, Sunday, April 19, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec’s premier is expected to provide an update Monday on the development of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province.

While most of the province’s non-essential services and schools remain shuttered, the residential construction industry has partially resumed as of Monday morning.

Aside from construction, all necessary work to complete the delivery of residential units scheduled before July 31 is permitted. This includes renovations, surveying and building inspections.

READ MORE: Quebec suspends R score for winter term in CEGEPs amid coronavirus pandemic

The province’s automobile insurance board, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), is also gradually restarting operations. However, in-person services are only available by appointment.

There are more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Quebec as of Sunday. The respiratory illness has led to 877 deaths, including an orderly in Montreal.

However, the number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care has dropped to 1,102 and 183, respectively.

Montreal still has the largest number of cases in the province, with 8,457 infections as of Sunday.

READ MORE: Quebec cases surpass 18,000, deaths climb to 877

The Canadian Armed Forces have also been deployed to help in long-term care homes hard hit by COVID-19. At least 125 members will assist short-staffed nursing homes where the situation is critical.

The West Island CIUSSS, the regional health authority, is also working with the Canadian Red Cross to train volunteers and staff to lend a helping hand in facilities.

Canadian Armed Forces sent to QC care homes
Canadian Armed Forces sent to QC care homes

With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques, Alessia Simona Maratta and Annabelle Olivier

