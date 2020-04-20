Quebec officials to provide update as coronavirus cases rise but some services resume

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s premier is expected to provide an update Monday on the development of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province.

While most of the province’s non-essential services and schools remain shuttered, the residential construction industry has partially resumed as of Monday morning.

Aside from construction, all necessary work to complete the delivery of residential units scheduled before July 31 is permitted. This includes renovations, surveying and building inspections.

The province’s automobile insurance board, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), is also gradually restarting operations. However, in-person services are only available by appointment.

There are more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Quebec as of Sunday. The respiratory illness has led to 877 deaths, including an orderly in Montreal.

However, the number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care has dropped to 1,102 and 183, respectively.

Montreal still has the largest number of cases in the province, with 8,457 infections as of Sunday.

The Canadian Armed Forces have also been deployed to help in long-term care homes hard hit by COVID-19. At least 125 members will assist short-staffed nursing homes where the situation is critical.

The West Island CIUSSS, the regional health authority, is also working with the Canadian Red Cross to train volunteers and staff to lend a helping hand in facilities.

