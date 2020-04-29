Quebec to provide coronavirus update after unveiling staggered recovery plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on developments of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday afternoon as the province moves forward with its two-fold recovery strategy.

The plan to gradually reopen the economy and schools beginning next month comes as cases and deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, continue to increase.

Premier François Legault insists that the government has a handle on the situation and that the outbreaks remain largely in long-term care homes. The decision to relaunch parts of the province after a six-week lockdown was made with public health authorities’ approval, he added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Quebec to reopen some businesses as province eases coronavirus measures

However, Legault maintains Quebec is also willing to adjust its staggered relaunch if the progression of the virus worsens.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our challenge is to gradually restart the economy without restarting the pandemic,” he said.

Under the economic plan, most stores will open their doors as of May 4, while the Greater Montreal area will do the same one week later. Stores in shopping malls will remain closed unless they can be accessed from outside.

Companies operating in construction and manufacturing across Quebec will also restart on May 11.

2:01 Coronavirus: Teachers and boards react to Quebec plan to re-open schools Coronavirus: Teachers and boards react to Quebec plan to re-open schools

When it comes to education, elementary schools and daycares will gradually reopen starting on May 11. The restart will take place on May 19 in Montreal and surrounding areas, where the majority of COVID-19 cases are located.

In Quebec, there are more than 25,000 confirmed cases — which accounts for roughly half of the country’s total number of infections.

As of Tuesday, the respiratory illness has killed 83 more Quebecers, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,682 since the pandemic started.

READ MORE: Quebec unions, parents raise concerns over back-to-school plan amid coronavirus crisis

— With files from the Canadian Press