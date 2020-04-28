Quebec to unveil second part of recovery plan amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to lay out the details of its plan to gradually relaunch the economy on Tuesday afternoon as the province slowly eases its novel coronavirus measures.

Premier François Legault has said that reopening businesses and other non-essential services will be staggered in order to avoid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: Quebec elementary schools, daycares to gradually reopen in May

The second part of the recovery plan comes after the province unveiled its timeline to gradually reopen elementary schools and daycares, beginning in May. Social-distancing measures will still be in place, but Legault said attendance is not mandatory and parents may keep their children home.

However, high schools and post-secondary institutions will remain closed until the fall.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, Legault said that the situation is mostly under control in Quebec and the crisis is centred in long-term care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Québec Solidaire calls for minimum wage increase for essential service workers

Legault added it is important to ensure the health-care system is not overwhelmed and that the province is open to adjusting measures as needed.

The partial lockdown on Quebec’s economy began in March when the province ordered all non-essential services to physically close.

3:25 Teacher’s union warns against government’s back to school plan amid COVID-19 pandemic Teacher’s union warns against government’s back to school plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

— With files from the Canadian Press