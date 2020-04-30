6 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, 88 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Six new coronavirus cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday, bringing the overall total in the province to 389.

One new case was reported in La Loche, where an outbreak was declared on April 17, bringing the total number of cases in the far north to 58.

Fifty of the cases in the regions are active, with seven reported recoveries and one death.

There are currently 88 active coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan.

Three new cases were reported in the north region, two in Lloydminster. There have been 77 total cases in the region, with 57 recoveries and one death.

Officials confirmed a cluster of cases at Lloydminster Hospital on Wednesday, but have not confirmed if the new cases in Lloydminster are tied to that cluster.

The remaining two new cases were in the Saskatoon region, raising the total to 153. Of those, 11 are active, with 140 recoveries and two deaths.

Three people are in intensive care in Saskatoon. Another seven people are receiving in-patient care — three in Saskatoon and four Lloydminister.

There have been 75 total cases reported in the Regina region, with seven active cases, 67 recoveries, and one death.

The south region has no current active cases. A total of 15 coronavirus cases have been reported in the region.

The central region has one active case out of 11 confirmed cases. Nine recoveries and one death have been recorded.

Health officials said 137 cases in the province are travel-related, with 159 due to contact with confirmed cases or mass gatherings. Another 36 have no known exposures and 57 remain under investigation.

Premier Scott Moe and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer are updating the coronavirus situation in Saskatchewan at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.