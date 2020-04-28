Global News at 10 Regina April 28 2020 9:45pm 01:34 SHA revises COVID-19 modelling for ‘improved outook’ The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s revised COVID-19 modelling plans for fewer cases. And as Roberta Bell reports, that means a reduction in estimates around the resources that could be required. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6880915/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6880915/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?