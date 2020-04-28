Canada’s coronavirus measures ‘are working,’ PM says ahead of updated models

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the release of updated federal coronavirus modelling and data, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the public health measures the country has taken to curb the spread of the virus “are working” but warned those measures shouldn’t be lifted “too quickly.”

“In many parts of the country, the curve has flattened,” Trudeau said during his daily news conference outside Rideau Cottage.

“But we’re not out of the woods yet.”

The prime minister confirmed that at 12 p.m. ET, Patty Hajdu, the federal health minister, and Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic modelling that’s informing Canada’s response to the outbreak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The refreshed modelling will be “an updated picture” of the country’s situation right now and “where we think things will go from here,” Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

The update comes nearly three weeks after the Public Health Agency of Canada first released projections.

2:25 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s number of COVID-19 cases appears to have peaked, new modelling suggests Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s number of COVID-19 cases appears to have peaked, new modelling suggests

Those projections, released April 9, laid out three possible scenarios for how the pandemic might unfold in Canada based on strong, weak and no control measures for containing the virus, based on the data that officials had at the time.

Those first projections suggested that between 11,000 and 22,000 people could die from the virus in a “best-case scenario” where 2.5 to five per cent of the population is infected.

At that time, federal officials stated that the path ahead depended heavily on Canadians’ collective actions.

“The same holds true today,” Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Separately from the federal government, some provinces have also released their own models.

As of Monday evening, there were 48,489 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the country, including 2,707 deaths linked to the virus.

— With a file from Global News’ Amanda Connolly