Nearly half of Canada’s COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities: Tam

In Canada, nearly half of all coronavirus-related deaths happen in long term-care homes, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

“We know that close to half of the deaths that we’re tracking are linked to long term care facilities, but that ratio is actually different in different provinces,” Tam told reporters on Monday.

She said government data showed initial outbreaks occurring in British Columbia, but eventually began impacting all larger provinces.

She said public health officials were working on strengthening their response.

