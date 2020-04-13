Menu

Canada

Nearly half of Canada's COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities: Tam

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 1:01 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Questions over proper training for staff at long-term care homes
WATCH: Questions over proper training for staff at long-term care homes

In Canada, nearly half of all coronavirus-related deaths happen in long term-care homes, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

“We know that close to half of the deaths that we’re tracking are linked to long term care facilities, but that ratio is actually different in different provinces,” Tam told reporters on Monday.

She said government data showed initial outbreaks occurring in British Columbia, but eventually began impacting all larger provinces.

She said public health officials were working on strengthening their response.

More to come. 

CoronavirusCOVID-19theresa tamLong Term Care Homeslong term care homes coronaviruscoronavirus cases long-term care homeTheresa Tam coronavirus cases
