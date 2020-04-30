Nova Scotia reports 12 new cases of coronavirus Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus in the province on Thursday.

The cases, all of which were identified from testing conducted on Wednesday, bring the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 947.

The province says the number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 28.

Health officials say the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 901 tests on April 29 and continues to operate around the clock.

Ten people remain in hospital while three of those are in intensive care.

Officials say 545 people have now recovered from the disease and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

“I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their patience and vigilance — we will get through this together,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I urge you all to keep practising good hygiene and maintaining social distance.”

As of April 29, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 235 residents and 104 staff.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

“What we are doing is working to slow this virus’ spread and we need to stay the course. Tweet This

“Please continue to follow public health orders and advice.”

There will be no televised update from Strang or McNeil on Thursday but there will be a provincial update on Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

