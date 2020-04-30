Two more cases of novel coronavirus in Manitoba

Manitoba health officials say there are two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, bringing our total to 275.

Manitoba has two new cases of COVID-19 today for 275 cases total. The death toll remains at six. Five people are in hospital, no one in ICU. 220 people are recovered for 49 active cases. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) April 30, 2020

On Wednesday, modelling numbers were released that showed, on the high end, that Manitoba could see 6,250 cases of COVID-19 over the next year.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

