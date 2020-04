Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba health officials will update the province on the latest novel coronavirus numbers on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

The conference comes two hours after Premier Brian Pallister announced that some restrictions will ease on Monday.

1:46 Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba announces gradual reopening of non-essential businesses, non-urgent medical procedures, outdoor spaces Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba announces gradual reopening of non-essential businesses, non-urgent medical procedures, outdoor spaces

Story continues below advertisement