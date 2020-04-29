Manitoba’s COVID-19 reopening plan expected Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A plan to slowly re-open the province in the wake of a global pandemic is expected to be released Wednesday.

Both Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical health officer, said Tuesday the anticipated re-opening plan would come the following day.

Global News will livestream Wednesday’s press conference here.

Manitobans have been anticipating the plan for several days, especially after Saskatchewan, who has similar COVID-19 related health care numbers as Manitoba, released their plan last week.

“We want to be the first to have our economy up and functioning,” Pallister said Tuesday, not be first to have a plan.

“We all want to get back to [normal] but we want to do it safely.”

As of Tuesday, Manitoba had a total of 272 novel coronavirus cases, and the death toll remains at six. Seven people are in hospital with two in ICU, with 209 recovered and 57 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Manitoba relaxed the testing criteria to include all Manitobans with symptoms.

Other provinces

Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec have all released their re-opening plans, although not without criticism.

Both Ontario and Quebec’s plans have been criticized as not having enough detail and lacking in dates.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Saskatchewan’s plan, however, was more detailed and includes some dates. Their five-phase plan starts Monday, with medical services such as dentistry and physical therapy allowed to re-open, and fishing and boat launches.

Re-opening golf courses and other low-risk activities starts May 15, and parks will be open to Saskatchewan residents only. Overnight camping will start in June.

Saskatchewan will also allow public and private gatherings again, so long as they’re limited to 10 people.

The second phase will allow some businesses and other private services to open on May 19, like hairdressers, clothing stores and shoe stores.

Dates for the remaining three phases — which includes restaurants, childcare facilities, any remaining personal services, and indoor and outdoor recreational facilities — have not yet been determined.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s expected Manitoba’s restrictions and phases will be similar to Saskatchewan’s, but Roussin said Manitoba will have its own unique plans.

Pallister says there has been some criticism about Ontario/Quebecs plans and how there wasnt 'enough meat on the bones' — he says there is a balancing act Manitoba is trying to reach when releasing its re-opening plans tomorrow — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) April 28, 2020

Community transmission has been very low, he added.

However, if expanded testing shows that community transmission is higher than thought, things will be re-assessed.

“It’s very unlikely we’ve missed a huge number of cases out there,” he said, or hospital beds designated for COVID-19 would have increased.

Pallister has already said schools will not re-open this school year.

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman said Tuesday he was anticipating the re-opening plan, but made a veiled shot at Pallister and the province for not sharing those plans with the city before they are released publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

He said COVID-19 has “amplified the need to better protect some of our most vulnerable citizens”, including those with addictions, the homeless, and those in need of protection from women’s’ shelters.

“What we recognize in this is just how vulnerable some of our citizens are,” he said.

Bowman said he also hopes the province’s plan is as consistent as possible with the reopening roll-outs in other jurisdictions, so the city’s business community– particularly those with offices in other cities in Canada and around the world — isn’t negatively affected.

-With files from David Giles and Shane Gibson