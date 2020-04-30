Coronavirus: Alberta phased relaunch strategy will see some restrictions eased Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government released details of its relaunch strategy Thursday in regards to a plan to re-open some medical services, parks, golf courses and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a phased approach, with the start date of each subsequent phase based on the success of the phase before it.

Some of the early steps will begin on May 1, others on May 4. They include:

– Alberta Health Services will resume some scheduled, non-urgent surgeries as soon as May 4.

– Dental and other health-care workers, such as physiotherapists, speech language pathologists, respiratory therapists, audiologists, social workers, occupational therapists, dieticians and more, will be allowed to resume services starting May 4, as long as they are following approved guidelines set by their professional colleges.

Access to provincial parks and public lands will be re-opened using a phased approach, beginning with:

– Vehicle access to parking lots and staging areas in parks and on public lands will be opening on May 1.

– A number of boat launches in provincial parks will be opening on on May 1 and working to have them all open by May 14.

– Aiming to make campsites available as soon as possible, with the goal to have as many open as possible by June 1. At this time, sites are open to Albertans only.

– Group and comfort camping will not be offered.

– Campground facility access restrictions to areas such as showers, picnic and cooking shelters will also be posted to albertaparks.ca.

– Alberta Parks’ online reservation system will be available May 14 to book site visits beginning June 1. Out-of-province bookings will not be processed.

– No washrooms or garbage pickup will be available within provincial parks at this time.

– Fire bans in parks, protected areas and the Forest Protection Area remain in place.

– Private and municipal campgrounds and parks can open with physical distancing restrictions, under their own local authority.

– Golf courses can open on May 4, with restrictions including keeping clubhouses and pro shops closed.

“I’m confident Albertans will approach relaunch with the same adaptability and resilience they have shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

“We will move forward together with care and common sense, knowing tough times are still ahead. Tweet This

“We will support and protect vulnerable Albertans and keep them safe as we build our province back up one stage at a time.”

If all requirements are met, Stage 1 could be rolled out by May 14. However, a number of conditions must be met first.

COVID-19 testing capacity in Alberta must be enhanced, contact tracing, “aided by technology,” must be comprehensive and “quickly notify people who may have been exposed.” International border controls and airport screening, especially for international travellers, must be stronger. Alberta must implement rules and guidance for the use of masks in crowded spaces, like public transit. And, strong protections must be maintained for the most vulnerable, including those in long-term care centres.

“There are signs that our collective efforts of physical distancing, good hygiene practices, and staying home when advised are helping to slow the spread,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

“However, we must guard against complacency and be patient to ensure the sacrifices we have already made to contain the virus are not wasted by carelessness as we gradually reopen businesses and services.” Tweet This

If all goes well, Stage 1 would allow some businesses and facilities to start gradually resuming operations as early as May 14, with increased infection prevention and controls. They include the following easements:

Retail businesses, such as clothing, furniture and bookstores. All vendors at farmers markets will also be able to operate.

Some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops.

Museums and art galleries.

More scheduled surgeries, dental procedures, physiotherapy, chiropractic, optometry and similar services.

Daycares and out-of-school care with limits on occupancy.

Summer camps with limits on occupancy. This could include summer school.

Cafés, restaurants (minors allowed in liquor licensed establishments) with no bar service to reopen for public seating at 50 per cent capacity.

Some additional outdoor recreation.

Post-secondary institutions will continue to deliver courses, however how programs are delivered – whether online, in-person, or a blend – will be dependent on what restrictions remain in place at each relaunch phase.

The use of masks will be strongly recommended in certain specific crowded public spaces, like mass transit, that do not allow for physical distancing (two metres apart).

Physical distancing requirements of two metres will remain in place through all stages of relaunch and hygiene practices will continue to be required of businesses and individuals, along with instructions for Albertans to stay home when exhibiting symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, or sore throat.

Still not permitted in Stage 1:

Gatherings of more than 15 people. (Gatherings of 15 people or fewer must follow personal distancing and other public health guidelines.)

Arts and culture festivals, major sporting events, and concerts, all of which involve close physical contact.

Movie theatres, theatres, pools, recreation centres, arenas, spas, gyms and nightclubs will remain closed.

Visitors to patients at health-care facilities will continue to be limited.

In-school classes for kindergarten to Grade 12 students.

On Tuesday, Kenney said new modelling data for Alberta was more optimistic.

He said he hopes to begin reopening Alberta’s economy next month, and at the same time, to begin removing restrictions on social activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had previously suggested he believed such a relaunch may not begin until June but said he was encouraged by some of the revised modelling data and the province’s overall response to the pandemic.

