Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Nunavut reports 1st case of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2020 10:35 am
Updated April 30, 2020 10:59 am
The Nuvanut Legislature is seen in Iqaluit, Nunavut on April 25, 2015. Arctic governments are bracing for the potential impact of the novel coronavirus in far-flung, isolated communites.
The Nuvanut Legislature is seen in Iqaluit, Nunavut on April 25, 2015. Arctic governments are bracing for the potential impact of the novel coronavirus in far-flung, isolated communites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut says it has its first case of COVID-19.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the case was detected in the community of Pond Inlet.

“We did anticipate that it was only a matter of time before our territory had a confirmed case, and unfortunately, today is that day,” Patterson said in a news release Thursday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Trudeau announces $130 million to help Canada’s northern communities

The person was said to be in isolation and doing well.

The territory’s rapid response team was on its way to the community and Patterson said contact tracing had been initiated.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nunavut is the last Canadian jurisdiction to report a COVID-19 case.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Pond Inlet is on the northern part of Baffin Island, about 1,000 kilometres north of Iqaluit, and has a population of about 1,600.

In the latest count before the report of the Nunavut infection, Canada had 51,596 confirmed or presumptive cases of the respiratory novel coronavirus, and had recorded 2,996 deaths.

Food security concerns growing as coronavirus crisis continues
Food security concerns growing as coronavirus crisis continues
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesPond Inletcoronavirus in NunavutCOVID-19 in NunavutNunavut confirms first case of COVID-19Nunavut news
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.