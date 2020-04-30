Menu

Health

Newfoundland and Labrador officials to outline early reopening plan 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2020 10:48 am
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says he's furious with U.S. President Donald Trump for suggesting the U.S. could ban exports of medical supplies to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says he's furious with U.S. President Donald Trump for suggesting the U.S. could ban exports of medical supplies to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador will outline the first steps in province’s plan to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic today.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will introduce the plan after models shared with the public on Monday showed the first wave of infections in the province appears to be subsiding.

N.L. tells 'come from aways' to stay away after pandemic rules flouted

There are 33 active cases of the illness in Newfoundland and Labrador, where 225 of 258 people had recovered as of Wednesday.

Fitzgerald says life can’t return to normal until a vaccine becomes available, but it’s appropriate to slowly bring back some freedoms that have been restricted under the public health emergency.

Premier Dwight Ball says the evidence-based plan will balance the needs of businesses with the risk of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Northwood COVID-19 outbreak 'stabilized,' but won't end for a number of weeks: Strang

Several other provinces, including New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, have already introduced plans to reopen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
