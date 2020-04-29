N.L. tells ‘come from aways’ to stay away after pandemic rules flouted

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador is clamping down on travel to the province after reports of tourists arriving by ferry to view icebergs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced Wednesday that the new measures will take effect Monday.

Only people whose primary place of residence is in the province, asymptomatic workers in key sectors and people in extenuating circumstances who are pre-approved by her office will be allowed to enter.

Fitzgerald calls the restrictions an essential measure to protect the health and safety of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

The change follows reports of tourists going iceberg-hunting along parts of the province’s coast.

On Tuesday, Health Minister John Haggie said earlier orders barring non-essential travel and requiring people to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival were not being respected.