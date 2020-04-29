Coronavirus: Nova Scotia announces 20 new cases, additional death at Northwood

Send this page to someone via email

There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Northwood Manor in Halifax, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 22 and the provincial total to 28.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“We will continue to work diligently with our partners to make sure we do everything we can to protect residents and staff at Northwood and all of our long-term care homes from this terrible disease.”

The province also announced there are now 227 residents in Nova Scotia long-term care homes who have tested positive, up nine from Tuesday.

20 new cases, 935 total

The province announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 935. Of the 935 cases, 378 are active. That’s an increase of 12 active cases from Tuesday.

All of the new cases were identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone. Here is a breakdown of where all of the province’s COVID-19 cases have been identified by health zone:

Central: 792

Western: 54

Eastern: 50

Northern: 39

There are now 529 Nova Scotians who have recovered from COVID-19. That’s an increase of seven from Tuesday.

There are 11 patients in hospital, three of which are in an intensive care unit.

Sixty-two per cent of the cases involve female patients while 38 per cent are male.

The age group most impacted by COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is those between 40 and 59.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 905 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. In total, 27,486 tests have come back negative in Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday at 3 p.m.

