Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood as provincial total rises to 27

Nova Scotia has reported three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 21 and the provincial total to 27.

“Three more families are grieving losses in our province today and my heart goes out to them at this incredibly difficult time,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“We are working with our partners to ensure Northwood has the support they need to try to stop this virus.” Tweet This

The province also announced there are now 218 residents in Nova Scotia long-term care homes who have tested positive, up 20 from Monday.

15 new cases, 915 total

The province announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 915.

Of the 915 cases, 366 are active. There were 367 active cases on Monday.

All of the new cases were identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone. Here is a breakdown of where all of the province’s COVID-19 cases have been identified by health zone:

Central: 772

Western: 54

Eastern: 50

Northern: 39

There are 12 patients in hospital, three of which are in an intensive care unit.

Sixty-one per cent of the cases involve female patients while 39 per cent are male.

The age group most impacted by COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is those between 40 and 59.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 483 Nova Scotia tests on Monday. In total, 26,902 tests have come back negative in Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a press briefing Tuesday at 3 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.