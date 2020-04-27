Nova Scotia sees decrease in active coronavirus cases, no new reported deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus the province announced on Monday, Nova Scotia has seen a decrease in active cases and no new reported deaths.

There are now a total of 900 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, 367 of which remain active. There were 410 active cases on Sunday.

There are now a total of 509 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Here is a breakdown of where COVID-19 cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Central: 757

Western: 54

Eastern: 50

Northern: 39

As of April 26, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 198 residents and 95 staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will get through this extraordinarily difficult time by pulling together and supporting each another,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement. “Please continue to reach out to your loved ones, be there for those who are grieving or having a difficult time and know that we will come through this.”

On Sunday, the province reported eight new cases and its 24th death.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are now 12 patients in hospital, three of which in an intensive care unit. There were 13 in hospital on Sunday.

Sixty-one per cent of the cases involve female patients while 39 per cent are male.

The age group most impacted by COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is those between 40 and 59.

1:58 4 more deaths brings Nova Scotia to 16 dead as a result of coronavirus outbreak 4 more deaths brings Nova Scotia to 16 dead as a result of coronavirus outbreak

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 645 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

“Aggressive and accessible testing remains a critical part of Nova Scotia’s fight against COVID-19. We need to identify and treat as many cases as we can,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“If you have two of these symptoms — fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose or headache — please visit the 811 website. If you do not have internet access then please call 811.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia will not be holding a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.