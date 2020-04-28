Discussions underway on how to safely lift public health restrictions: Nova Scotia top doctor

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, said the province is working on a plan to safely and slowly lift public health restrictions.

“This is not something we can rush…we still have [a] significant amount of virus activity here. It’s premature of us to open things significantly now or in the coming weeks,” said Strang at the press briefing on Tuesday.

He said people are hearing that other provinces, like New Brunswick, are moving to lift restrictions, and he wanted to remind them that the pandemic is not playing out across the country in the same way.

“We need to look on local data,” Strang said.

“It’s important for Nova Scotians to understand that this will be a very phased, deliberate and slow process…to minimize the chance of having to tighten things back again.”

Strang also pointed out that as the province starts lifting restrictions, people will still have to collectively stick with basic requirements around social distancing, minimizing large groups and maintaining proper hygiene.

“Those are going to be in place for months ahead of us…because as we start opening up the outdoors or businesses, those will only be able to operate safely if people are sticking with the rules,” said Strang.

“We need to understand [that as we] return back to normal, what normal will actually look like is quite different. This virus will be with us for a long period of time,” he added.

For the time being, he said the province will continue to focus on people vulnerable to COVID-19, such as those in nursing homes and health-care workers.

“We will continue to protect individuals and those settings as we lift restrictions. It’s all about a fine balance here,” Strang said.

“This will be done slowly, thoughtfully and carefully.”