Vanessa Hudgens under fire for dismissive coronavirus remarks: ‘People are gonna die, but…’

Send this page to someone via email

Vanessa Hudgens is under fire after making dismissive remarks about the novel coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, during an Instagram Live stream on Monday.

While rambling on about her recently postponed trip to London, England, the High School Musical actor also complained about the global pandemic to her fans, suggesting that she doesn’t feel fazed at all by its threat or the international concern pertaining to it.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it, but at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but like, inevitable?” said Hudgens, blatantly disregarding the well-being of those surrounding her.

The 31-year-old’s seemingly insensitive comments fueled the anger of thousands of fans and haters all across social media after the video clip quickly went viral on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

In this Jan. 15, 2016, file photo, actress Vanessa Hudgens attends the FOX All-Star Party at the Fox Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Getty Images Archive

On how long she thinks the life-threatening virus will last, Hudgens replied, “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t.”

“What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you,” wrote one Twitter user, who initially sparked the buzz around the video snippet and made it a trending topic on the social media platform.

Many others called Hudgens out for ignoring the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recent recommendations for social distancing across the globe, which calls for people self-isolate and avoid human interaction outside of their homes or residencies.

Another Twitter user pointed out to the former Disney star that people of all ages deal with “compromised immune systems,” adding that COVID-19 could be fatal for those individuals and not just elderly people.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s what some more Twitter users had to say about Hudgens’ remarks:

@vanessahudgens there are people in their 30's and 40's with compromised immune systems or with underlying conditions who could become critically ill. — Myra Model (@MyraModel) March 17, 2020

Here’s what some other frustrated Twitter users had to say:

Seven million followers. If only 1% of them go out & "live their best lives" because hey, "death is inevitable" that's 70,000 vectors of disease that can infect Elders, grandparents & the immunocompromised. This is irresponsible, selfish & callous, @VanessaHudgens. Be better. https://t.co/dSZcXiaxGa — WylieDeeds (@DeedsWylie) March 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Oh dear I think Vanessa Hudgens should have just stuck with High School Musical 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 — Jack Roberts (@Jack_Roberts94) March 17, 2020

vanessa hudgens literally goes from singing "we're all in this together" with ashley tisdale on tiktok to saying "even if everyone gets it people are gonna die yeah… which is terrible…. but like inevitable" — Ⓛ ⓐ ▸ (@atLaura__) March 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens with the grossest hot take of all time. She should stay in quarantine forever. https://t.co/TtG9dvag7p — Willa Kane (@willakane_) March 17, 2020

@VanessaHudgens So, uh Vanessa, it’s ok then if someone in your family gets, uh, inevitably, uh sick & dies? You know, it happens 🤷🏻‍♀️, uh cool 😎 well, thoughts & prayers ahead just in case… — jrtcrazy 🏳️‍🌈🐝🍷🦸🏻 (@ltlred2) March 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

WOW so disappointed in vanessa hudgens – always nice to know i’m expendable to this population according to someone who i used to idolise — 🌸ru🌸{she/her} (@chr0nicallycute) March 17, 2020

The selfishness of these kids is infuriating. Some of us have loved ones who are extremely vulnerable. — Rosie (@glitter_rgsv) March 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“The selfishness of these kids is infuriating,” tweeted another. “Some of us have loved ones who are extremely vulnerable.”

READ MORE: Post Malone criticized for going ahead with concert despite coronavirus outbreak

Not acknowledging the backlash against her, Hudgens took to Instagram again on Tuesday, wishing what’s left of her fans a “Happy St. Patrick’s dayyyyy.”

Once again, she subtly suggested that the outbreak of COVID-19 was a trivial matter.

“I wish we were in a pub, but we’re not … because lockdown,” she said, with a giggle.

Hours later, Hudgens returned to Instagram Live and made comment — not an apology — on the critique she was receiving for dismissing the health crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

“I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” said the actor.

“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time,” she added, before reiterating that she was “at home in lockdown.”

READ MORE: Post Malone criticized for going ahead with concert despite coronavirus outbreak

Later Tuesday afternoon, Hudgens released a second apology, this time written and posted to Twitter.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

1:08 How to Talk to Friends Who are not Taking Novel Coronavirus Seriously How to Talk to Friends Who are not Taking Novel Coronavirus Seriously

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.