‘Game of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju reveals he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju has revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The Norwegian actor took to Instagram on Monday revealing the news alongside a picture of he and his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Havju in the post.

The 41-year-old is best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane, the much-beloved wildling raider, on HBO‘s Game of Thrones series.

Rather than seek pity, Havju utilized his social media account to emphasize the importance of social distancing in the midst of the global pandemic to his 3.7 million-plus followers.

“I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he wrote.

Havju continued: “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold — [but] there are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis.”

“Please visit your country’s center for disease control’s website,” he wrote, adding “and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy,” the actor concluded.

Havju is set to appear in the upcoming second season of Netflix‘s video game-inspired series, The Witcher, in 2021, however, as reported by Deadline, the streaming giant has supposedly put the production of the series on hold amid the concerns surrounding the rapidly-spreading virus.

Global News has reached out to a representative of Netflix seeking comment.

Hivju isn’t the first actor to come forward revealing he’s tested positive for COVID-19, however. Last week, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had contracted the virus.

Additionally, Idris Elba revealed that he too was infected by the new coronavirus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

