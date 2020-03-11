Tom Hanks says he, his wife have tested positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has announced he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hanks published a note to social media Wednesday saying the couple came down with cold-like symptoms while in Australia, prompting them to go and get tested.

“Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks wrote. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks promised to provide updates on the couples’ condition when possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia has seen 128 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and three deaths as of Wednesday.

More to come…