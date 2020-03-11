Tom Hanks says he, his wife have tested positive for coronavirus

Posted March 11, 2020 9:39 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 9:45 pm
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has announced he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Hanks published a note to social media Wednesday saying the couple came down with cold-like symptoms while in Australia, prompting them to go and get tested.
“Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks wrote. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.
“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
Hanks promised to provide updates on the couples’ condition when possible.
Australia has seen 128 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and three deaths as of Wednesday.
More to come…
