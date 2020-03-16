Idris Elba reveals he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Elba took to Twitter to share a video and wrote, “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” the actor added.

In the video he shared on social media, Elba said, “This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive.”

“Yeah, and it sucks. Listen I’m doing OK. Sabrina [his wife] hasn’t been tested and she’s doing OK. I didn’t have any symptoms but I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive,” he revealed.

Elba said he found out last Friday that the person had tested positive.

“I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and I got the results back today. Look this is serious,” he warned his followers.

He said that now is the time “to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

The 47-year-old actor said that there are “people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it.”

“So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance,” he said.

Elba said that they’ve told their families and colleagues and they are “very supportive.”

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” he added. “If you’re feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, do something about it.”

“Look we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. It’s been bulls–t. But now is the time for solidarity, now’s the time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people who’s lives have been affected,” he said.

“This is real. I just wanted to share my news with you guys and I will keep you updated with how I’m doing but so far we’re feeling OK,” Elba concluded, adding, “stay positive, don’t freak out.”

This comes after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson recently announced they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson revealed that they are isolated and in stable condition at an Australian hospital after contracting the illness.

Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” he said, adding that they’ll be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

On Thursday, Hanks, 63, shared a photo of himself and Wilson, 63, from quarantine in Australia.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he captioned the photo.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time [sic],” the actor continued. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Hanks wrote, referencing a line from his movie A League of Their Own.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

— With files from the Associated Press