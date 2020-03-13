Tom Hanks shares update after coronavirus diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson gave fans an update on their health after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Hanks, 63, shared a photo of himself and Wilson, 63, from quarantine in Australia.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he captioned the photo.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time [sic],” the actor continued. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Hanks wrote, referencing a line from his movie A League of Their Own.

The update comes after Hanks and his wife disclosed they have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has declared the current COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Hanks and Wilson are isolated and in stable condition at an Australian hospital on Thursday after contracting the illness.

Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” he said, adding that they’ll be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Australian officials said Hanks and Wilson were being treated at a Queensland hospital.

“We wish them a very speedy recovery,” state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

“It’s true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy,” Hanks’ son Chet said. “They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there.

“But I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine; they’re not even that sick, they’re not worried about it, they’re not tripping. But they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.

“I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all gonna be all right. But I appreciate it, and just everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Hanks had been in Australia shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

— With files from the Associated Press