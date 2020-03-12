Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Coronavirus: Celebrities including Tom Hanks, Naomi Campbell react to outbreak

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 12:28 pm
Naomi Campbell wore a hazmat suit to Los Angeles International Airport.
Naomi Campbell wore a hazmat suit to Los Angeles International Airport. Instagram/@Naomi

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many celebrities have been reacting to the outbreak over social media.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are two of the most famous people yet to disclose they have COVID-19, which the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Hanks and Wilson are isolated in stable condition in an Australian hospital on Thursday after contracting coronavirus.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks says he, his wife have tested positive for coronavirus

Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” he said, adding they’ll be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Australian officials said Hanks and Wilson were being treated at a Queensland hospital. “We wish them a very speedy recovery,” state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Hank’s son Chet said “it’s true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there.

“But I just got off the phone with them, they both are fine, they’re not even that sick, they’re not worried about it, they’re not tripping. But they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes but I think it’s all gonna be all right. But I appreciate it and just everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Hanks had been in Australia shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ delaying production on Season 41 due to coronavirus

Story continues below advertisement

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has been an advocate of germ-free travelling before the coronavirus hit, posted photos to Instagram boarding a plane in some gear.

The 49-year-old actor posted images of herself at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday wearing a hazmat suit, a pair of pink latex gloves, goggles and a face mask.

She posted another photo on Instagram, captioning it “safety first.”

View this post on Instagram

Safety first.

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

In July 2019, Campbell posted a video to her YouTube channel, showing her subscribers her airport routine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clean anything that you could possibly touch,” Campbell said before she began wiping her seat belt, seat, remote control, TV screen, table and window with her anti-bacterial wipes.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus prompts ‘Late Show,’ ‘Tonight Show’ to drop studio audiences

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel posted a photo of himself wearing a hazmat suit on Instagram and compared it to Campbell’s shot at the airport.

“Who wore it better?” Mandel asked?

View this post on Instagram

Who wore it better?

A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) on

On Wednesday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a selfie to Instagram wearing a face mask during a flight to Paris for Fashion Week.

Story continues below advertisement

“En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane,” she captioned the photo.

Actor Kate Hudson also posted a selfie of herself wearing a face mask while travelling.

“Travel. 2020,” she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

Travel. 2020. #😳

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Kim Kardashian shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing her followers the new way to greet others instead of shaking hands or kissing someone on the cheek.

Story continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian/ Instagram
Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kardashian suggested that people touch feet instead of shaking hands or bumping elbows.

“You should not do elbows,” she said. “Because you cough into your elbow. So no more elbows. Or just do a little bow.”

She also shared that she disinfects things with anti-bacterial wipes “every time someone even hands me something.”

The Hills star Brody Jenner shared a photo of himself wearing a face mask while onboard a flight to Taiwan.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek opts out of Canadian Screen Awards appearance

Story continues below advertisement

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization
COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusNaomi CampbellKate Hudsontom hanks soncelebrities corona viruschet hanks coronavirushowie mandel corona virusnaomi campbell coronavirustom hanks corona virustom hanks update
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.