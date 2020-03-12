Coronavirus: Celebrities including Tom Hanks, Naomi Campbell react to outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many celebrities have been reacting to the outbreak over social media.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are two of the most famous people yet to disclose they have COVID-19, which the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.

0:48 Coronavirus outbreak: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Hanks and Wilson are isolated in stable condition in an Australian hospital on Thursday after contracting coronavirus.

Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” he said, adding they’ll be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Australian officials said Hanks and Wilson were being treated at a Queensland hospital. “We wish them a very speedy recovery,” state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Hank’s son Chet said “it’s true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there.

“But I just got off the phone with them, they both are fine, they’re not even that sick, they’re not worried about it, they’re not tripping. But they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes but I think it’s all gonna be all right. But I appreciate it and just everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Hanks had been in Australia shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Story continues below advertisement

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has been an advocate of germ-free travelling before the coronavirus hit, posted photos to Instagram boarding a plane in some gear.

The 49-year-old actor posted images of herself at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday wearing a hazmat suit, a pair of pink latex gloves, goggles and a face mask.

She posted another photo on Instagram, captioning it “safety first.”

In July 2019, Campbell posted a video to her YouTube channel, showing her subscribers her airport routine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clean anything that you could possibly touch,” Campbell said before she began wiping her seat belt, seat, remote control, TV screen, table and window with her anti-bacterial wipes.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel posted a photo of himself wearing a hazmat suit on Instagram and compared it to Campbell’s shot at the airport.

“Who wore it better?” Mandel asked?

On Wednesday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a selfie to Instagram wearing a face mask during a flight to Paris for Fashion Week.

Story continues below advertisement

“En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane,” she captioned the photo.

Actor Kate Hudson also posted a selfie of herself wearing a face mask while travelling.

“Travel. 2020,” she captioned the photo.

Kim Kardashian shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing her followers the new way to greet others instead of shaking hands or kissing someone on the cheek.

Story continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kardashian suggested that people touch feet instead of shaking hands or bumping elbows.

“You should not do elbows,” she said. “Because you cough into your elbow. So no more elbows. Or just do a little bow.”

She also shared that she disinfects things with anti-bacterial wipes “every time someone even hands me something.”

The Hills star Brody Jenner shared a photo of himself wearing a face mask while onboard a flight to Taiwan.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek opts out of Canadian Screen Awards appearance

Story continues below advertisement

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

2:15 COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

— With files from The Associated Press