Coronavirus: WHO encouraging social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been encouraging basic protective measures against the COVID-19 outbreak including washing your hands, avoid touching your face, practising respiratory hygiene and social distancing.

To maintain social distancing, you have to be at least one metre apart from other people and especially anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

“When someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease,” said the WHO on their website.

In a common coffee shop, though, where the tables are small and quarters are tight, it is a little trickier to practise social distancing as proved by its patrons.

