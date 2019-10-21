Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Polls close in New Brunswick as voters await election results

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 7:33 pm

Atlantic Canadians have had their say, and polls are now closed across the region for Canada’s 43rd general election.

In 2015, the federal election saw a red wave sweep across Atlantic Canada as the Liberals took all 32 seats in the region’s four provinces.

READ MORE: Live coverage — 2019 Canadian election

It’s up in the air whether this election will see a similar result.

Even though the region’s Liberals have maintained a lead in the polls since June, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives are counting on scoring victories in traditionally Tory ridings in southern New Brunswick.

Ten ridings are in play in New Brunswick, and Global News will have a breakdown of each of them as results come in.

Liberal incumbent Dominic LeBlanc recovering in hospital as campaign team take over
Robocalls attempt to misdirect voters

Results are set to come in amid reports of robocalls in Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, trying to misdirect voters by telling them to head to the polls at a future date.

Voters are being urged to report any such robocalls to officials at Elections Canada, which is reminding electors that Monday remains the last day they can vote in the federal election campaign.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019 — Real-time results in the federal election

“We have received reports about some electors receiving robocalls indicating that election day is on a date other than today (from Quebec, N.S. and N.B.),” said Ghislain Desjardins, a spokesperson for Elections Canada.

“We have no indication these calls are widespread. Today is election day, and the only day to vote.”

More to come.

— With files from Amanda Connolly

TAGS
New BrunswickFederal Electionpoliticscanada electionDecision CanadaElectionElections CanadaElection Canada2019 federal electionnspoliAtlantic Canadacanada votes
