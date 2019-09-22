Canada election: Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe
Voters in Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe elected Liberal MP and current Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas-Taylor in 2015.
Petitpas-Taylor should be considered as a heavy favourite to be reelected in this riding, which was a traditional Liberal stronghold between 1988 and 2008.
Candidates
Liberal: Ginette Petitpas Taylor (Incumbent)
Conservative: Sylvie Godin-Charest
NDP: TBD
Green: Claire Kelly
PPC: Stephen Driver
Geography
This largely urban riding was made slightly smaller for 2015, with the eastern-most portion, including Lakeburn, moving into the Beauséjour riding.
History
The Liberal party held this seat for 23 years, until Robert Goguen’s win for the Conservatives in 2011.
Traditionally a battle between the Liberals and Conservatives, the NDP showed a strong gain here in 2011 to make it a three-way race.
