Canada election: Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

Voters in Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe elected Liberal MP and current Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas-Taylor in 2015.

Petitpas-Taylor should be considered as a heavy favourite to be reelected in this riding, which was a traditional Liberal stronghold between 1988 and 2008.

Candidates

Liberal: Ginette Petitpas Taylor (Incumbent)

Conservative: Sylvie Godin-Charest

NDP: TBD

Green: Claire Kelly

PPC: Stephen Driver

Geography

This largely urban riding was made slightly smaller for 2015, with the eastern-most portion, including Lakeburn, moving into the Beauséjour riding.

History

The Liberal party held this seat for 23 years, until Robert Goguen’s win for the Conservatives in 2011.

Traditionally a battle between the Liberals and Conservatives, the NDP showed a strong gain here in 2011 to make it a three-way race.