Decision Canada 2019

More
canada election
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

By Sr. Broadcast Journalist/Anchor  Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

Elections Canada
A A

Voters in Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe elected Liberal MP and current Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas-Taylor in 2015.

Petitpas-Taylor should be considered as a heavy favourite to be reelected in this riding, which was a traditional Liberal stronghold between 1988 and 2008.

Candidates

Liberal: Ginette Petitpas Taylor (Incumbent)

Conservative: Sylvie Godin-Charest

NDP: TBD

Green: Claire Kelly

PPC: Stephen Driver

Story continues below

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada. 

Geography

This largely urban riding was made slightly smaller for 2015, with the eastern-most portion, including Lakeburn, moving into the Beauséjour riding.

History

The Liberal party held this seat for 23 years, until Robert Goguen’s win for the Conservatives in 2011.

Traditionally a battle between the Liberals and Conservatives, the NDP showed a strong gain here in 2011 to make it a three-way race.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
canada election
canada election 2019
Canadian Politics
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
federal politics
Moncton Riverview Dieppe
Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe Election Results
Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe Election Results 2019
New Brunswick Federal Election Results
New Brunswick Riding Results
new-brunswick

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.