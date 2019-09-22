Canada election: New Brunswick Southwest

Voters in New Brunswick Southwest elected Liberal MP Karen Ludwig in the 2015 election.

The riding has typically been a Conservative stronghold except for 1968 and 2015 when the Liberals took the seat.

The 2019 election in New Brunswick Southwest is set to look very similar to the 2015 election with Ludwig facing off against John Williamson, the Conservative MP she defeated in 2011.

Candidates

Liberal: Karen Ludwig (Incumbent)

Conservative: John Williamson

NDP: TBD

Green: Susan Jonah

PPC: Meryl Sarty

Geography

This riding in southwestern New Brunswick includes St. Stephen, Grand Manan, McAdam and Hanwell. Rusagonis was added to the riding through redistribution before the 2015 election.

History

This region has been a Conservative stronghold since 1968 with the exception of 1993, when PC incumbent Greg Thompson was defeated by Liberal Harold Culbert by just 811 votes.

Thompson reclaimed the seat in 1997 and held it until 2011, when John Williamson replaced him.

It went Liberal in 2015 along with the rest of the Atlantic region, with Ludwig beating Williamson by about 2,000 votes.