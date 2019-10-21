Menu

Politics

Conservative Rob Moore retakes Fundy Royal

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 9:44 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 9:59 pm
Federal Election 2019: Statistics behind the polling numbers in NB
Chief Political Correspondent David Akin breaks down the voting patterns in New Brunswick, where Conservatives picked up most seats, based on party priorities such as the economy and the environment.

Conservative Rob Moore has recaptured the seat of Fundy Royal after a rematch of his 2015 battle with Liberal incumbent Alaina Lockhart.

Moore held the riding from 2004 until 2015 when he was defeated by Lockhart as part of the red wave that swept over Atlantic Canada that election.

Canada election results: Fundy Royal

Moore will not be the only Conservative MP from New Brunswick, with at least two other ridings selecting Tories as their representatives.

Global News also has profiles for each of the 338 ridings across the country so you can find out who is running and for which party.

As polls close, you can get live real-time results here.

Tight race expected in riding of Fundy Royal ahead of election day results
Tight race expected in riding of Fundy Royal ahead of election day results
Story continues below advertisement

With the exception of Lockhart’s win, the riding has long been considered a reliable Conservative district for the past 100 years.

Only Liberal Paul Zed’s win in 1993 interrupted the Tories’ dominance in the riding.
