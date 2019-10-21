Conservative Rob Moore retakes Fundy Royal

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Rob Moore has recaptured the seat of Fundy Royal after a rematch of his 2015 battle with Liberal incumbent Alaina Lockhart.

Moore held the riding from 2004 until 2015 when he was defeated by Lockhart as part of the red wave that swept over Atlantic Canada that election.

Canada election results: Fundy Royal

Moore will not be the only Conservative MP from New Brunswick, with at least two other ridings selecting Tories as their representatives.

Global News also has profiles for each of the 338 ridings across the country so you can find out who is running and for which party.

As polls close, you can get live real-time results here.

2:03 Tight race expected in riding of Fundy Royal ahead of election day results Tight race expected in riding of Fundy Royal ahead of election day results

Story continues below advertisement

With the exception of Lockhart’s win, the riding has long been considered a reliable Conservative district for the past 100 years.

Only Liberal Paul Zed’s win in 1993 interrupted the Tories’ dominance in the riding.