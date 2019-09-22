Canada election: Tobique-Mactaquac

Voters in Tobique-Mactaquac elected T.J. Harvey of the Liberal party as their MP in the 2015 election.

In this election Harvey faces a rematch against Conservative Richard Bragdon, who he defeated to win the seat in 2015.

Candidates

Liberal: TBD

Conservative: Richard Bragdon

NDP: TBD

Green: Rowan Miller

PPC: Dominic Guay

Geography

This large rural riding is in western New Brunswick along the United States border.

The border towns of Grand Falls and Woodstock are the largest population centres in the district. It gained territory from Fredericton in the last redistribution.

History

This riding has elected both Conservatives/PCs and Liberals since its creation in 1997, with most elections decided by less than 3,000 votes.

Conservative MP Mike Allen won a third term here in 2011, the largest victory for the Conservatives in Atlantic Canada in that election.

He won the seat from the Liberal incumbent in a narrow victory in 2006, but won by a landslide in both 2008 and 2011 before retiring in 2015. Harvey beat Bragdon in 2015 to take the seat.